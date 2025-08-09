Israeli attacks kill 245 in Lebanon since ceasefire agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 245 people have been killed and 516 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the implementation of a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, according to a report by Lebanon’s Al Nahar newspaper.

According to Mehr, the report highlights repeated violations of the ceasefire by Israeli forces across various regions of Lebanon, including the suburbs of Beirut. Israeli aircraft and drones have reportedly targeted vehicles, military installations, and civilian infrastructure during this period.

The latest incident occurred on the morning of August 8, when Israeli troops launched an attack on a vehicle traveling along a highway in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of one individual.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, was reached between Israel and Hezbollah on November 27, 2024. Under the terms of the accord, Lebanese forces were tasked with reasserting control over national territory within 60 days. Civilians on both sides of the border were expected to return home safely with the assistance of UN peacekeeping forces, while Israel was obligated to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon, where it had been conducting ground operations.

Despite the agreement, the continued Israeli military actions have raised concerns over the fragility of the truce and the humanitarian toll on Lebanese civilians.

