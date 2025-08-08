Lebanese people protest against disarmament plan for Hezbollah

People have taken to the streets in several Lebanese cities to protest the government’s controversial decision to implement a US proposal aimed at disarming anti-Israel resistance movements.

Supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement demonstrated in various locations, including Beirut, south Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa region, demanding that the government overturn the decision that undermines national defense against Israeli aggression.

Protesters warned that if Hezbollah is stripped of its weapons, southern Lebanon will be defenseless against continual Israeli attacks.

Although the Hezbollah resistance movement has not yet released an official statement, it previously condemned the government’s decision as a grave mistake that would diminish Lebanon's ability to confront ongoing Israeli aggression.

The movement argues that disarming the resistance strips Lebanon of its deterrence power against Israel, leaving the country vulnerable to further attacks.