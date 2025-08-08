Yemenis denounce attempts against resistance weapons

The Yemeni people in the Saada province in the north and the capital Sanaa held huge pro-Palestine rallies on Friday to declare their support for Palestine and condemn the attempts against weapons of resistance in Lebanon.

Yemen's Saada province was the scene of 35 large-scale marches on Friday), where protesters emphasized the support for Gaza and readiness to confront plots that target the Islamic nation.

Also, according to Yemeni Al-Masirah, Al-Sabaeen Square in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, and the main squares and streets in other provinces and cities across the nation were once again the scene of anti-Zionist demonstrations on Friday afternoon.

Participants in these marches, which were held with theme "We stand steadfastly with Gaza and our readiness to confront all the enemy's plots is high," emphasized that the solution to the aggressions on the Islamic nations is not keeping silence, but jihad in the way of God, spending properties and weapons to support Gaza.

They declared that their presence on the streets was because they considered as their religious, moral, and human responsibility to help the oppressed Palestinian people.

They lambasted the Arab rulers for keeping silence in the face of aggression on the Muslim nations and the Palestinian people, saying they need to learn from the Yemenis how they have preserved their dignity and are proud.

Also, in the final statement of the Saada marches, the American and Zionist plans that target the resistance movements in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Yemen were condemned.

The statement condemned the efforts to disarm the resistance in Lebanon and pointed out that proviking mercenaries by the enemies to disarm the resistance is part of the Zionist-American aggression that must be confronted with popular opposition.