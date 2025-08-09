Australia urges Israel to halt Gaza occupation, warns of worsening humanitarian crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Australia on Friday called on the Israeli occupation government not to occupy the Gaza Strip, saying such a move will “worsen the humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged coastal enclave of Palestine.

“Australia calls on “Israel” to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

She stressed that “permanent forced displacement is a violation of international law”.

She reiterated the call for reaching a ceasefire and ensuring the unimpeded access of aid to the war-battered enclave.

“A two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace – a Palestinian state and the State of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally recognised borders,” she concluded.

