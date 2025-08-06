Yemeni students hold protest in solidarity with Gazans

A large number of Yemeni students and schoolchildren organized a huge rally in the capital, Sana'a, in a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The demonstrators issued a statement at the end of their rally on Tuesday, condemning the ongoing genocide and starvation campaign against the Palestinians, particularly the children of Gaza, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV network.

They also called on all university students and schoolchildren in Arab and Islamic countries not to remain silent in the face of the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Yemeni student and school groups emphasized in their statement that they will continue their activities in support of their brothers in Gaza.

On Friday, thousands of people in Yemen marched in various cities in support of Palestine, chanting slogans against the Israeli regime. Participants expressed their full support for the Palestinian resistance.

Over the past two years, Yemeni armed forces have also launched numerous missiles and drones toward occupied Palestine in response to the ongoing brutal crimes of the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of innocent Palestinians.

The Yemeni army has expressed commitment to continuing its attacks against the Israeli regime until it halts its assaults on the Gaza Strip.