Iran, Pakistan discuss Gaza crisis, strengthen bilateral ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Sunday to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and review bilateral relations.

During the call, both ministers expressed grave concern over the scale of devastation in Gaza, where Israel’s ongoing military campaign has entered its tenth month. The conflict has displaced nearly the entire population and destroyed vital infrastructure, with aid organizations warning that famine is now a grim reality.

According to Iran Press, Foreign Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for immediate, unhindered humanitarian access to the besieged territory. He also voiced hope that the international conference on Palestine, scheduled to take place today in New York, would yield constructive outcomes and reinforce global efforts toward a just resolution.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming visit of a high-level Iranian delegation to Pakistan, underscoring their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and regional coordination.

The conversation reflects growing regional engagement aimed at mobilizing support for Gaza and advancing diplomatic efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe

......................

End/ 257