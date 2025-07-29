Iran to give more decisive response if attacked again: Foreign Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly reacted to the language of threats used by the U.S. and Israeli officials, saying that Iran will respond in a more decisive manner if the aggression is repeated.

“Iran, a nation with a rich culture originating from 7000 years of civilization, will never respond to the language of threat and intimidation. Iranians have never bowed down before any foreigners and respond only to respect,” Araqchi wrote in a post on his X account.

Araqchi’s remarks came in response to the language of threats and intimidation intensified over the few days by the American officials threatening Iran with renewed aggression.

“Iran knows exactly what happened during the recent American-Israeli aggression, both to us and our adversaries—including the extent of blows that are still being censored. If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be impossible to cover up,” he added.

"More than a million Iranians need medical radioisotopes produced by the Tehran Research Reactor, an American-supplied facility fuelled by 20%-enriched uranium. Iran also needs enrichment to fuel our nascent nuclear power reactors," he said.

"No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives—and simply because bulling foreigners demand it."

"The recent unlawful bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities has proven what we have always stated: there is no "military solution". If there are concerns about the possible diversion of our nuclear program into non-peaceful purposes, the "military option" proved incapable—but a negotiated solution may work," Araqchi continued.

"All should know that we Iranians have NOT BOUGHT our PEACEFUL nuclear program; we have BUILT IT WITH BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS. The technology and know-how that our FORMIDABLE human resources have developed CANNOT be destroyed by bombings. Yes, our enrichment facilities are severely damaged, but our DETERMINATION IS NOT," the Foreign Minister concluded his post.

