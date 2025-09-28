Flights delayed across Italy as airport workers strike for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italy is experiencing widespread disruption to air travel as a nationwide 24-hour strike by airline and airport staff halts operations across the country.

The walkout, organized by unions such as CUB Trasporti and USB, severely impacted major airports including Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, causing numerous flight cancellations and delays throughout the day.

This disruption affected thousands of passengers who were either traveling to, from, or within Italy, highlighting the vulnerability of air travel to labor unrest.

This marks the first major strike since the end of the summer ban, fueled by calls for better labor rights and support for Palestinians in Gaza.

.....................

End/ 257