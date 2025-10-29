  1. Home
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Worker Near Al-Quds

29 October 2025 - 07:58
News ID: 1744068
Source: Palestine Media
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Worker Near Al-Quds

Israeli occupation forces shot a 28-year-old Palestinian man near the apartheid wall in Al-Ram, north of Al-Quds. The PRCS treated the man and transferred him to hospital. Local sources said IOF soldiers had chased Palestinian workers and opened fire.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a young Palestinian man on Tuesday evening in the town of Al-Ram, located north of occupied Al-Quds.

PRCS teams provided medical treatment to a 28-year-old man who was shot in the knee with live ammunition near the apartheid wall in Al-Ram, and then transferred him to a hospital for further care.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers chased several Palestinian workers near the apartheid wall and opened fire, injuring one of them.

