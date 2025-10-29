Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Worker Near Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a young Palestinian man on Tuesday evening in the town of Al-Ram, located north of occupied Al-Quds.

PRCS teams provided medical treatment to a 28-year-old man who was shot in the knee with live ammunition near the apartheid wall in Al-Ram, and then transferred him to a hospital for further care.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers chased several Palestinian workers near the apartheid wall and opened fire, injuring one of them.



