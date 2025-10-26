Yemen Closely Monitors Gaza Ceasefire, Ready to Respond if Violated

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen did not perceive the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza as just another routine episode within the framework of its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people. Rather, it recognized that the enemy had reached the height of savagery, arrogance, and blatant disregard for Arabs and Muslims. Standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza as they faced genocide thus became a sacred duty, mandated by religion, human values, and Arab honor.

Drawing its motivation for support from these steadfast principles, Yemen could not be swayed by the fleets of invaders, nor could a manufactured reality distract it from fulfilling its humanitarian and moral role. Attempts to create such a reality—through fabricated noise, debates over freedom of navigation, allegations of weapons smuggling, or the use of regional actors to occupy the Yemeni support front with internal chaos—proved futile.

The failure of these futile maneuvers, which sought to facilitate the genocide of the Palestinians and sustain its conditions, only reinforced the Yemeni people’s conviction in the righteousness of their stance.

Accordingly, Yemeni forces did not tie the execution of their operations to mere media noise surrounding a ceasefire agreement. Their objective was to ensure that Palestinians experience tangible stability and peace in all aspects of daily life. Fully aware of the Israeli enemy’s cunning—who, in every round of aggression, feigns de-escalation only to later prepare conditions for destabilizing the region and threatening Palestinian lives—Yemen made its position clear through warnings and alerts: the enemy can no longer act with impunity against the Palestinian people, regardless of the weapons at its disposal or the open American and Western support it receives.

Punishing the Enemy Will Be Harsher

The enemy is obliged to fulfill its commitments under the agreement to prevent any justification for resuming attacks and worsening its crisis, after its credibility has burned away as a monstrous force capable of terrorizing others and deterring them from opposing its desires. Yemen’s clarity in warning and alerting aligns with its principles and the sincerity of its actions, free from any interests or gains except those serving the Palestinian people. For this reason, Yemen has always guaranteed the implementation of the agreement according to what the resistance factions consider beneficial for the Palestinian people, as everyone observed in a previous agreement earlier this year. The Zionist enemy cannot, with its audacity, go as far as ignoring others or failing to respect what has been agreed upon.

From the first day of the barbaric Zionist aggression on Gaza, Supreme Leader Abdul-Malik Badruddin al-Houthi told the Palestinians: “You are not alone,” a statement echoed by millions of Yemenis. This position cannot be subject to bargaining, compromises, or attempts to market agreements that often turn out to be new death traps, aiming to lull the Arab and Islamic peoples with illusions of peace, only to crush the psyche of this nation with new aggressive shocks targeting the Palestinian people and the region, leading people into despair, frustration, and hopelessness.

Given the prominence of the Palestinian cause in Yemeni public opinion and Yemen’s stance against the enemies of humanity—America and “Israel”—this high-level mobilization to put an end to this oppression, and Yemen’s explicit declaration to monitor the extent of the Zionist enemy’s compliance with halting its aggression on Gaza:

The measures Yemen will take against the enemy will be harsh if it escalates its tyranny and violates the agreement, a matter on which all mobilized Yemenis agree, as it goes beyond mere support operations over the past two years.

Dr. Hizam al-Asad, member of Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau, warned in this context that the Israeli entity would face even stronger attacks if it violated the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Al-Asad stated: “Our Yemeni people are closely monitoring the results of the agreement, based on their firm stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and backing our oppressed people in Gaza, who faced aggression and blockade with patience, faith, and legendary steadfastness.”

The experience of the previous ceasefire agreement, with Yemen taking a leading role as a monitor of the enemy’s adherence to the terms, previously demonstrated how the enemy’s recklessness led to renewed aggression on Gaza, prompting broader and more painful Yemeni support operations, in addition to reinforcing Yemen’s status as a regional power. Observers believe that the enemy’s upcoming scenario will be even darker after two years of hiding in shelters, suffering economic losses, the collapse of the myth of military prestige, and the widening gap between the stated objectives of the Gaza aggression and what was actually achieved.

The Israeli Entity Under the Threat of Bombardment

There is no doubt that the benchmark for any agreement with the Zionist enemy, by which any tangible achievement on the ground can be measured, is the full cessation of aggression, lifting the siege, opening the crossings, releasing the prisoners, and the withdrawal of its forces from the Gaza Strip. Any evasion or circumvention of this standard would not work in its favor.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Commander Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may Allah protect him—affirmed that Yemen would closely monitor the Israeli enemy’s compliance with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He declared that Yemen would remain “fully alert, fully prepared, and meticulously observant of the agreement’s implementation to end the aggression on Gaza and deliver aid.” He emphasized: “We confirm to the world, to the Israeli enemy, and to our brothers in Palestine our continuous presence and our constant readiness to resume support operations if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza.”

The world has become accustomed to this high level of confidence in the Commander’s statements, preparing to take seriously whatever he reveals or warns about—particularly since confrontations over the past two years with the Yemeni forces have shown that the U.S. and Israel may outwardly resist Yemeni warnings, yet are preoccupied with finding solutions that preserve their image and mitigate the impact of Yemen’s steadfastness and seriousness, demonstrated by its leadership, army, and people in supporting Gaza.

Observers note that the Commander’s insistence on monitoring how the Israeli enemy implements the agreement indicates that the entity remains under the threat of bombardment and a “broken nose.” Its previous freedom to act with impunity and arrogance is gone. Yemen has proven its effectiveness and ability to serve as a decisive guarantor for enforcing any peace agreements affecting the region, as well as its capacity to reshape the regional landscape in a way that could finally end the illusion of Israeli power and its regional dominance.

How the Enemy Turned to “Smuggling” Its Needs

Observers base their assessment on Yemen’s superiority, contrasted with Israeli, American, and even Western incapacity, pointing to the repeated failures the world has witnessed in breaking the naval blockade imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces on the entity. Yemen has prevented its navigation across the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and even the Indian Ocean. The Hebrew newspaper Calcalist noted that “the port of Eilat remains closed, and shipping companies refuse to traverse the Red Sea toward the port.”

The newspaper also revealed that “the administration of Eilat Port contacted the U.S. Embassy and requested that the issue of the Red Sea blockade be included in the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement.”

Observers note the fragility of the Israeli enemy before Yemen, evident in its resort to obtaining petroleum and food supplies through “smuggling”—a situation that underscores the humiliating dead end the enemy has reached due to its repeated misadventures. Many analyses conclude that “the Armed Forces have achieved strategic gains in consolidating Yemen’s position as a dominant power in the Red Sea region.”

Yemen will not cease supporting Gaza and the Palestinian cause, as it remains the central issue of the Ummah, even if the Zionist system conspires against it for the benefit of the occupation. The reality of the Zionist enemy does not qualify it to continue playing the role of the dominant ruler in the region. The countdown for its existence has begun, and any recklessness in planning a return to targeting Palestinians or completing the genocide of children and women will only accelerate its end.

Violations Reveal the Enemy’s Intentions

Yemen’s warnings to the enemy about the dire consequences it could face if it acts recklessly and resumes targeting children and women in Gaza stem from the violations that marked the first phase of implementing the agreement. The early intentions of the entity to undermine everything agreed upon became evident through a series of provocations, in which deceit manifested on both American and Israeli fronts. During that period, the entity brazenly manipulated the issue of opening the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, conditioning it on Hamas delivering the bodies of Israeli captives in the enclave.

Hamas repeatedly stated that some of the enemy’s captives were buried under the rubble caused by its raids on Gaza, and retrieving them requires time as well as the necessary equipment for search and recovery operations. Yet, the malicious intentions of the criminal Netanyahu and his group sought to complicate the situation, prolonging the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

America’s Folly Makes It a Block of Evil

This reckless violation of the agreement’s provisions was not an isolated incident. On the other hand, the American side—the other face of demonization—was sowing corruption in what was supposed to be an agreement to halt the most disgraceful aggression against humanity, which had already stained its reputation. Its statements revealed premeditated intentions to return to blatant aggression, relying on Arab, Muslim, and even international submissiveness.

America has always been unworthy of trust, so it was not surprising that it appeared early, promoting the notion that Hamas might breach the agreement. Trump, without any justification, declared that he would allow “Israel” to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas did not comply with the agreement’s provisions. His State Department reinforced this exposure of intentions with claims that it had received so-called “reliable reports,” taking disdain to such extremes that the United States appeared as a massive block of evil. The Department stated that Hamas was preparing an imminent breach of the agreement against the “people of Gaza,” and claimed it would take “appropriate measures” to protect civilians and ensure the continuation of the ceasefire, according to its allegations.

This absurd threat, with its strange premise, was not merely an attempt by Washington to present this rogue entity as a dove of peace, but also to eliminate any independent stance or serious practical action capable of confronting attempts to resume the killing of humanity in Gaza.

Hamas, fully aware that the American side always acts based on perceptions favoring the Israeli entity while disregarding everyone else, quickly exposed these futile attempts and declared that “these false claims align entirely with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the Israeli enemy to continue its organized crimes and aggression against our people.”



