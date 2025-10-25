Yemen Warns of Retaliation Over Gaza Ceasefire Violations; Our Forces at Peak Combat Readiness

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has declared that the country’s armed forces are at their highest level of combat readiness and fully prepared to repel any potential aggression.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi stated that Yemen is closely observing the Zionist regime’s adherence to the Gaza ceasefire and stands ready to respond decisively to any breach or violation of red lines.

He stressed that the Yemeni military is operating at peak readiness and warned that any hostile move against Yemen would trigger a powerful and “unpredictable” retaliation.

Al-Houthi also condemned the ongoing Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, the restrictions on humanitarian aid, and the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the occupying regime in Tel Aviv.

He concluded by holding the United States, along with mediators Egypt and Qatar, accountable for ignoring Israel’s breaches of the ceasefire agreement and the potential consequences that may follow.

/129