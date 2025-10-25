Al-Houthi Offers Condolences to Islamic Jihad over Martyrdom of Military and Political Council Members

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Bureau, has sent a formal message of condolence to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement following the death of several senior military and council figures.

In a message Al-Houthi expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Yemeni people and the broader Arab and Islamic nation, describing the fallen as “a constellation of great mujahideen” and “the first line of defence of the nation.”

The condolence listed the deceased members of the movement’s military council as Mohammed Ismail Abu Sakhil, Hassan Ali Al-Na‘im, Riyad Saleh Hashish, Yusuf Husni Nibhan, Marzouk Mohammed Al-Sha‘ir and Mahmoud Ahmed Abu Shmala.

It named members of the movement’s council of staff including Ibrahim Mohammed Juma‘a, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Qatrawi, Wael Rajab Abu Fununah, Mohammed Zaki Al-Bayouk, Thaer Mansour Abed, Khaled Mousa Al-Banna, Abdullah Mahmoud Abu ‘Ayadah, Ayman Nasser Zaarib, and Naji Maher Abu Saif (former military spokesman for Saraya Al-Quds).

In his message Al-Houthi strongly condemned “the Zionist entity’s” continued siege and obstruction of humanitarian aid, its violations of the ceasefire and a criminal plan targeting the West Bank.

He also placed “full responsibility” on the United States alongside the Zionist entity, and criticised mediators for overlooking breaches of the agreed terms.

Al-Houthi’s statement closed with a direct warning to the Zionist entity, saying Yemen is “constantly watching the enemy’s commitment to the ceasefire” and that Yemen’s Armed Forces and leadership “remain at highest readiness to confront any crossings of the red lines the Zionist criminal enemy may attempt.”

The message comes amid escalating hostilities across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in October 2025, as the Israeli enemy intensifies its bombardments and incursions, leaving heavy civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

The renewed escalation has sparked broad regional condemnation and a wave of solidarity statements from Yemen’s political and military leadership, who have repeatedly voiced firm support for the Palestinian resistance and denounced the continued blockade and aggression.



