Martyr "Sayyid Hashim": slap on face of Zionist entity

AhlulBayt News Agency: It is not easy for a writer or an article to attempt to formulate the biography of a knight of the promised conquest and holy jihad in a manner that befits the greatness of his sacrifices and the loftiness of his career. It is not easy for a writer or an article to attempt to write a ... seeks to reach the heights of glory inhabited by the leader, and strives to delve into the depths of the souls and hearts of the masses inhabited by Hashim Al-Ghamari. It is also a style that combines—in a few words and a letter—his personality, his biography, the history of his heroism, his roles, his missions, his travels, his achievements, his sacrifices, and his martyrdom.

Amidst the turmoil of events and incidents, and the horror of the wars and battles he fought, you can hardly find him in person to know a little of his personilty.

Hashim al-Ghamari is a living legend in our consciousness, evident in every detail of the Yemeni landscape, yet hidden behind his great achievements and immense responsibilities. Hashim lived a life filled with battles and responsibilities, witnessing six wars, being imprisoned in three of them and participating in three others. His absence was nothing more than a return. His life is an extension of the Quranic project in which he believed and for which he lived.

"Sayyid Hashim," this name is repeated in every gathering, and the face that is rarely shown, is a man whose words were preceded by deeds, and whose actions were based on great strength. He drowned in a sea of ​​responsibility, transcending the whims of the self, hiding behind the heroics and achievements that shaped a glorious era in Yemen's modern history, and established, in accordance with the ambitious project, the foundations of the Yemen of September 21st. A Yemen free of guardianship and fully sovereign.

Part of his jihadist biography shone on the border front from the east of the northern border to its west. Then the border was his first military field, and his military academy from which he graduated with the rank of staff for all fronts and divisions of the forces. At that time, it was a position that everyone feared and dreaded, as it was the pinnacle of the challenge of managing the affairs of the front, and managing the affairs of the strategic military divisions at a moment when Yemen was facing the largest Arab-American-Western alliance launching a surprise aggression against Yemen, trying to destroy its young revolution and its Quranic renaissance. It was the most complex era in the history of Yemen. But “Hashem” - armed with his insight based on his Lord - submitted himself to this grave responsibility, rising up with the military institution exhausted by restructuring, destruction, bombing and recruitment, and succeeded in preparing an army that keeps pace with today’s battles, and builds a capacity that anticipates tomorrow’s wars. With a vision that sees it as a people's army that does not receive orders from outside, and whose primary mission is to confront foreign conspiracies and attempts to keep Yemen under the yoke of subservience and dependency it has just revolted against and emerged from.

In the era of the "Promised Victory and Holy Jihad" battle, in the test of the battle of support from which the world miraculously fell, but in which Yemen succeeded with its faith, history will record that the "Prince of Defense" brought together—for the first time in the history of regimes—a people chanting support and a leader calling for jihad. It will also record that al-Ghomari was the first to bombard the Zionist entity from outside the Levant for two consecutive years with missiles, drones, and winged aircraft. He closed the port, struck the sea with his support stick, breached the ships of the American and Western coalitions, shot down their aircraft, imposed Yemeni sovereignty over the sea for the first time, and closed Al_ Mandab, which had been violated for centuries.

Before that, Al-Ghomari led the battles of "Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous," "Victory from Allah," "Al-Fath," "Fajr Al-Tahrir," and "Fa Amkan Minhum," as well as battles on the borders and in the center, the mountains, the coast, and the desert, and on land and sea with its ebb and flow. Hashim distributed capabilities across the fronts, directed forces, filled gaps, and bridged. Above all, he was always present to quell resentments, and to accommodate and cover up. It was as if Hashim's day was longer than twenty-four hours, and his responsibilities were greater than his forty-two years, equal to a century of development and construction. Every detail of his manufacturing tells his story, as do the missile, drone, and defense measures, the chapters of qualitative operations, and the pivots of major land and sea transformations. "Hashem" is the beloved name in the hearts of the generation and the fighter, and it is the eternal terror in the occupied and promised land: Palestine. "Hashem" is an unhealed wound, but he is an invincible army.

And when Al-Aqsa Flood struck, signaling that Palestine would not be liquidated, enslaved, or forgotten, Yemen was in the front lines of the battlefield, with its people, weapons, and faith. With Gaza, it did not leave it alone, abandoned, betrayed, and forgotten. With Gaza, it stood from the ashes of war, and rose from the harshness of the siege, to fight with the choices of his leader, the millions of his people, and the forces of his Chief of Staff, with calculations that were connected to the sky more than to the earth. So Allah wrote for Yemen, through the hands of its leader, its army, its people, and its Chief of Staff, victories that the Arab armies and the thrones of the Arabs had never known before. Victories that are still chanted by the waves of three seas, an ocean, a gulf, and a strait, all of which were previously an American blessing and a Zionist majesty, with aircraft carriers playing with it as a threat, hegemony, and guardianship, and submarines frivolously, arrogantly, and haughtily. Between "Sayyid Hashim" and Palestine, between our Chief of Staff, our Jerusalem, and the Qassam Brigades, this is not a relationship like those experienced in the diplomacy of a century of catastrophes and the deception of hundreds of summits, meetings, and maneuvers. Rather, it is a relationship of great leaders and great sanctities, the bonds of a nation in which Yemen and the axis of resistance constitute the nucleus of renaissance and the gateway to salvation. It is a relationship of a rifle supporting a fused rifle, a relationship of a striking, upright Muslim sword, its hilt at the far end of the peninsula, and in its north and north lies the tip of its splitting, eradicating, and uprooting blade.

It is right to say about his soul and in his presence that “sacrifices are made and blood is shed according to the people of determination.” And on the road to Jerusalem, the battle of support for the promised conquest continues, on fronts whose offerings are sanctified, whose sacrifices are blessed, and whose offerings are crowded and multiplied until they became a bond that brings the caravan closer to Jerusalem, and covenants without which liberation is achieved, and with it the conquest, and with it God is guaranteed victory. For Hashim was the strong pillar, and with his blood it became stronger today, and with him the determination was great, and with his martyrdom it became iron, and his blood shed on the barricade of the promised conquest runs today in the veins of a people, the arteries of an army, the veins of free men, and valleys that return to Jerusalem in droves.



