Al-Qassam Brigades find remains of 6 martyrs at same site where body of Israeli officer Goldin recovered

AhlulBayt News Agency: A leading source in the Ezz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), revealed new details regarding the ongoing search operations in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



The source confirmed that the remains of nine Palestinian martyrs were recovered from the same site where the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin was retrieved.



In a brief press statement on Saturday, the source explained that the search and recovery operation was not limited to the Israeli officer’s body, but also resulted in the discovery of the remains of six martyrs at the same location. Their identities and the circumstances of their martyrdom and burial at that location have not yet been disclosed.



Officer Goldin is one of five Israeli soldiers whose bodies remain buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip, according to a Hamas leader. The source indicated that search and recovery operations are still ongoing in Khan Younis and the outskirts of Rafah.



The source added that the information available regarding the other four bodies remains inaccurate at this time, as the search continues in the targeted areas.



This development comes hours after the Israeli occupation received the body of Sergeant Lior Rodayev, who had been held captive by the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.

