Al-Qassam reveals Israeli deception footage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas Movement, announced that it will return the body of an Israeli captive at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, after locating it in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

In a statement, the Brigades said, “The enemy monitored the process of retrieving the bodies of its dead using drones, then added those locations to its target bank and attacked them after the ceasefire was declared.”

“The footage broadcast by the enemy showing the extraction of the body was actually part of a security deception staged by the resistance, which successfully misled them in an attempt to distort the image of the resistance.”

The return of the bodies comes as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 10, 2023, under the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, whose administration had backed Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Israel has made the start of the second phase of the agreement conditional on the receipt of the remaining captive bodies. However, Hamas asserts that retrieving them will take time due to the massive destruction caused by the Israeli offensive.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported that around 9,500 Palestinians are still missing, killed by the US-backed Israeli military, with their bodies remaining under the rubble caused by the destruction.

Over 10,000 Palestinian detainees also remain imprisoned in Israeli jails, including women and children, facing harsh conditions such as torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has led to the deaths of several of them, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military has violated the truce around 200 times, killing and injuring dozens more Palestinians and causing widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.





