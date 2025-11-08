Hamas: Kazakhstan’s announcement serves to whitewash Israeli genocide against Palestinian in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has expressed its strong rejection and condemnation of Kazakhstan’s announcement on Friday regarding its accession to the so-called “Abraham Accords” and its intention to strengthen relations with Israel.

In a statement, Hamas declared that this move serves to whitewash the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, particularly at a time when the fascist entity and its war criminals face growing international isolation and are wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Hamas reiterated its call for all nations, especially Arab and Islamic countries, to sever all forms of ties with the criminal Zionist regime and to avoid participating in any normalization projects with it.

The Movement also urged support for efforts to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people and to back their just and legitimate struggle for freedom, independence, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

