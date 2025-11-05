Al-Qassam Brigades recover body of Israeli soldier in Shuja’iyya

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Tuesday that they had found the body of an Israeli occupation forces soldier in the eastern part of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City.

The discovery was made during field search and excavation operations conducted by its units within the “Yellow Line” (the border area).

In an official statement, the brigades confirmed that the discovery is part of ongoing fieldwork carried out in areas that witnessed previous fierce confrontations and clashes.

The statement indicated that arrangements for handing over the body to the Israeli occupation army via intermediary channels are “currently underway,” confirming that the transfer operation will take place through accredited humanitarian channels, suggesting a potential role for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The brigades noted that the search operations involved advanced logistical and technical cooperation, including the entry of engineering equipment and the escorting of Al-Qassam teams for ICRC personnel, which contributed to the success of the operation.

....................

End/ 257