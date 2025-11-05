UK Police Report Links Maccabi Fans to Israeli Military Violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: New intelligence has revealed that supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv football club, who caused chaos in Amsterdam last year, were “highly organized fighters” with ties to the Israeli military and deliberately targeted Muslim communities.

Dutch authorities shared this intelligence with their British counterparts, leading to a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending Thursday’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, according to Middle East Eye.

Despite political pressure and accusations of anti-Semitism from the British government, the ban was upheld due to public safety concerns.

A confidential report from West Midlands Police, obtained by the outlet, confirmed that over 200 Maccabi fans involved in the clashes had links to the Israeli military.

Additionally, 500 to 600 individuals were identified as “experienced fighters,” described as “highly organized and coordinated… intent on serious violence and unafraid of confronting police.”

The report detailed how Israeli fans arrived in Amsterdam in November 2024 and launched violent attacks, turning the city into what locals called “a battlefield.”

Police stated that many fans deliberately targeted Muslim communities, attacking taxi drivers, removing Palestinian flags, throwing people into canals, and chanting anti-Arab slogans.

Efforts to disperse the mobs led to intense violence, and the next day saw “running street battles” between Maccabi hooligans and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

As a result, Amsterdam City Council has banned Maccabi Tel Aviv from playing in the city.

However, UK ministers dismissed the violence and portrayed the Birmingham ban as discriminatory against Israelis and Jews.

In parliament, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy claimed the decision was influenced by risks to Israeli and Jewish fans attending the match.

Observers criticized this rhetoric, saying it blurs the distinction between Zionism and Jewish identity.

Lisa Nandy’s comments sparked outrage. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded to know whether she was aware of the intelligence before attacking supporters of the ban.

Corbyn condemned the government’s actions, accusing it of politicizing a public safety issue and misleading the British public.

Independent MP Ayoub Khan, representing Birmingham Perry Barr, said the revelations prove the government withheld key information. He emphasized that the public deserves to know the full truth.

Khan added that the fans were attacking Muslims and resisting police in an organized fashion.

West Midlands Police commander Tom Joyce said officers are coordinating with faith and community groups to ensure safety and peaceful protest during Thursday’s match.

Over 700 officers are preparing for the event, which is expected to draw pro-Palestinian protests opposing Maccabi Tel Aviv’s participation due to Israel’s actions in Gaza and ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories.

