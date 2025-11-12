Rights groups condemn U.S. treatment of British journalist critical of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: British journalist and pro-Palestinian commentator Sami Hamdi is set to return home after spending more than two weeks in detention by U.S. immigration authorities, according to statements from his wife and legal team on Monday.

Hamdi, 35, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at San Francisco International Airport on October 26, in the middle of a speaking tour addressing Israel’s war on Gaza.

Hassan M. Ahmad of CAIR-California and the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA) said Hamdi was targeted for his outspoken criticism of Israel, not for any legal violations.

Hussam Ayloush, CEO of CAIR-California, stated, “Sami should never have spent even one night in an ICE cell,” asserting that his only “offense” was speaking out against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Hamdi’s legal team clarified that the only charge against him was a visa overstay, which occurred after his visa was revoked without warning or explanation. No criminal or security-related allegations were made.

His wife, Soumaya Hamdi, celebrated the news on social media, writing, “Sami is coming home, alhamdullilah,” and expressed deep gratitude to all who supported them during his detention.

Institutions such as SOAS University of London and PEN America voiced concern over Hamdi’s treatment and detention.

Conversely, far-right activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer publicly supported Hamdi’s detention, falsely claiming he would be deported and accusing him—without evidence—of supporting terrorism.

Hamdi’s father, Mohamed El-Hachmi Hamdi, responded to the accusations by affirming that his son has no ties to any political or religious group and supports the Palestinian people’s right to peace, dignity, and justice.

The Trump administration has previously targeted other pro-Palestinian voices, including Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who still faces immigration challenges after his release from detention in June.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 68,875 Palestinians and injuries to 170,679, with multiple human rights organizations and a UN commission labeling the campaign as genocide.

