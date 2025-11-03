US Court Questions Detention of Pro-Palestine Journalist

AhlulBayt News Agency: A U.S. federal court has raised constitutional concerns over the detention of British journalist Sami Hamdi, who was arrested while visiting the United States on a pro-Palestine speaking tour.

Hamdi, a British-Tunisian commentator, was detained by U.S. immigration authorities in California last month while traveling across North America to speak about the Israeli regime’s war crimes in Gaza.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the court questioned the legality of Hamdi’s detention and blocked the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE agency from transferring him out of California.

CAIR stated that Hamdi’s legal team had raised “serious questions” about whether his detention was retaliation for protected speech under the First Amendment, calling the court’s decision “an important first step” in his legal defense.

The advocacy group condemned the arrest as unconstitutional and politically motivated, describing it as the “abduction” of an innocent journalist for criticizing the Israeli regime.

“The court has acknowledged the constitutional gravity of this case and acted to prevent Sami from being quietly removed from legal counsel,” said Hussam Ayloush, CAIR’s Southern California director. He added, “The fight continues for his freedom and the protection of free speech.”

Hamdi’s detention has triggered a legal battle, with emergency petitions filed by his lawyers. British lawmakers and civil society groups are urging their government to intervene.

He was detained on October 26 at San Francisco International Airport, unaware that his visa had been revoked two days earlier by the U.S. State Department.

During his tour, Hamdi was targeted by pro-Israeli groups on social media for his outspoken support of Palestinian rights.

Anti-Muslim and pro-Israeli influencers launched a smear campaign against him, pressuring U.S. officials to halt his public engagements.

Hamdi’s wife, Soumaya, said he was “abducted” for his advocacy. His family reported that he suffered severe pain while in custody and later received medical attention.

The Israeli regime began its war on Gaza in October 2023, killing at least 68,527 Palestinians over two years. Thousands remain missing under rubble or in inaccessible areas due to ongoing attacks and destruction.

Local Palestinian officials report that more than two-thirds of the victims were women and children, many killed alongside their families in Israeli airstrikes.

