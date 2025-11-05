Maccabi Tel Aviv fans linked to Israeli military, banned from Europa League match

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fresh revelations have exposed the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club’s supporters, who ran amok in Amsterdam last year, to be “highly organized fighters” linked to the Israeli military, who deliberately targeted Muslim communities.

The intelligence, shared by Dutch authorities with their British counterparts, directly led to a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Aston Villa in Birmingham, the Middle East Eye news and analysis website reported on Tuesday.

The decision, grounded in public safety concerns, was later upheld, despite fierce political pressure and accusations of anti-Semitism from the British government.

According to a confidential West Midlands Police report obtained by the outlet, Dutch investigators confirmed that “over 200” Maccabi fans involved in last year’s clashes had ties to the Israeli military.

A further 500 to 600 were identified as “experienced fighters,” who were “highly organized and coordinated… intent on serious violence and not afraid of fighting with police.”

The report detailed how the Israeli supporters descended on Amsterdam in November 2024, launching violent attacks that turned the city into what locals described as “a battlefield.”

The police said many of the fans “intentionally targeted Muslim communities,” assaulting taxi drivers, tearing down Palestinian flags, throwing people into canals, and chanting anti-Arab and hate-filled slogans.

Attempts to disperse the mobs “resulted in serious violence,” while the following day saw “running street battles” between Maccabi hooligans and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Amsterdam City Council has since barred Maccabi Tel Aviv from playing in the city altogether.

Yet, despite these findings, UK ministers publicly dismissed the violence, reframing the Birmingham ban as an act of discrimination against “Israelis and Jews.”

In parliament, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy claimed the decision was “based in no small part on the risk posed to those fans that are attending who support Maccabi Tel Aviv, because they are Israeli and because they are Jewish.”

Observers have found such line of argument, regularly used by Western politicians, to be aimed at blurring the line between Zionists and the Jewry.

The secretary’s remarks have drawn outrage. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the MEE, “Lisa Nandy must tell us whether she knew about this shocking intelligence before she smeared and attacked those of us who supported the ban.”

“I find it, frankly, disgusting that the government has taken what is ultimately an issue of public safety and distorted the facts for its own political ends. They lied to the British public - and they have been caught out.”

Independent MP Ayoub Khan, who represents Birmingham Perry Barr, said the revelations prove the government had misled the public. “This information about the Maccabi fans has not been previously mentioned in the media.”

“The public are entitled to know the full truth of what took place in Amsterdam. The police know it,” he told the website, adding that “these fans were attacking Muslims and retaliating against police… operating in an organized manner.”

West Midlands Police commander Tom Joyce said officers had been working with “different faith and local community groups” to ensure safety and peaceful protest around Thursday’s match.

More than 700 officers are preparing to mount an operation for the match on Thursday amid planned protests by pro-Palestinian protesters, who argue that Maccabi Tel Aviv should not be allowed to play because of the Israeli regime's genocide in the Gaza Strip and continued occupation of Palestinian territory, the report noted.

.....................

End/ 257