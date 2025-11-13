Trump urges Israeli President to pardon Netanyahu amid ongoing corruption trial

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump has intervened in Israeli politics, urging President Isaac Herzog to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for three counts of corruption.

In a statement released Wednesday, Herzog’s office confirmed that it had received a formal letter from Trump calling for clemency. “This morning, President Isaac Herzog received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the statement read.

According to IRNA, in the letter, Trump lauded Netanyahu as a “formidable and decisive wartime prime minister” and argued that the charges against him were politically motivated. “While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli justice system, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s appeal follows comments he made in October during an address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, where he first proposed that Herzog consider pardoning the Israeli leader. Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which began in 2020, involves allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust — all of which he denies, claiming he is the target of a political witch hunt.

