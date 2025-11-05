Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll Reaches 68,872 Since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed 68,872 Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

According to the Palestinian health ministry’s statement on Tuesday, the death toll from the Israeli military campaign has reached 68,872, with at least 170,677 others injured since the onset of the conflict.

Middle East Eye reported that four bodies were delivered to Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours—one recovered from beneath the rubble and three killed recently.

Despite the ceasefire declared on October 11, Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians and wounded another 607.

The report also noted that thousands of Palestinians remain missing, presumed buried under the rubble across the Gaza Strip.

