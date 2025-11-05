Israeli soldiers convicted of torturing Palestinian prisoners call for thanks instead of trial

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a controversial development, Israeli occupation’s soldiers convicted of torturing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman detention center had defended their actions during a press conference in front of the Supreme Court in occupied Al Quds city on Sunday, demanding “thanks” instead of a trial.

The incident dated back to July 2024, when soldiers from a detention unit at Sde Teiman tortured and raped a prisoner from Gaza, causing him serious injuries, according to Hebrew reports.

In statements by the soldiers who appeared masked, and one of them said they were tired of silence and had received accusations instead of thanks, describing the proceedings as a “sham trial”.

In a related progress, the Tel Aviv court on Monday extended the detention of former military prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi for three days after she authorized the release of a video documenting the sexual assault on the prisoner, which sparked outrage within the Israeli occupation.

Yerushalmi justified her decision in her resignation letter, stating it was “to refute false propaganda against the army’s law enforcement agencies”.

Human rights reports indicate a rise in violations, including torture, starvation and medical neglect, in Israeli prisons, which have held more than 10,000 Palestinians, children and women, since the start of the Gaza war in 2013.

