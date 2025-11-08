  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

UNRWA: One in five children in Gaza missed essential vaccines

8 November 2025 - 21:41
News ID: 1747946
Source: Yemen Press
UNRWA: One in five children in Gaza missed essential vaccines

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that one in five children in the Gaza Strip have missed essential vaccines.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that one in five children in the Gaza Strip have missed essential vaccines.

In a post on X, UNRWA said, “After two years of war, reportedly 1 in 5 children in Gaza have missed essential vaccines.”

The post said: “UNRWA, together with ‌UNICEF, WHO, and partners, is launching a catch-up immunization campaign to reach 44,000 children with life-saving vaccines and malnutrition screening.”

“From its side, UNRWA will contribute through 24 health centres and medical points across the Gaza Strip — supporting this vital effort to restore essential care for Gaza’s children.”

Children account for 47% of the total population in the Gaza Strip, totaling approximately 980,000, according to a statement by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in April.

This vaccination campaign comes after two years of Israeli aggression that caused a near-total collapse of the health system and disrupted immunization programs, depriving hundreds of thousands of children of their essential vaccines.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha