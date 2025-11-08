UNRWA: One in five children in Gaza missed essential vaccines

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that one in five children in the Gaza Strip have missed essential vaccines.

In a post on X, UNRWA said, “After two years of war, reportedly 1 in 5 children in Gaza have missed essential vaccines.”

The post said: “UNRWA, together with ‌UNICEF, WHO, and partners, is launching a catch-up immunization campaign to reach 44,000 children with life-saving vaccines and malnutrition screening.”

“From its side, UNRWA will contribute through 24 health centres and medical points across the Gaza Strip — supporting this vital effort to restore essential care for Gaza’s children.”

Children account for 47% of the total population in the Gaza Strip, totaling approximately 980,000, according to a statement by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in April.

This vaccination campaign comes after two years of Israeli aggression that caused a near-total collapse of the health system and disrupted immunization programs, depriving hundreds of thousands of children of their essential vaccines.

