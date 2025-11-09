Gaza Death Toll Reaches 69,169 Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that the death toll has reached 69,169, with 170,685 others wounded since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

The latest rise in fatalities on Saturday follows the recovery of more bodies from beneath the rubble, nearly a month after a ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli regime took effect.

Authorities in Gaza have also identified previously unknown bodies, despite limited equipment and resources amid widespread destruction.

The ministry said 284 individuals were recently added to the official count after their identities were confirmed.

Over the past three days, 10 bodies were brought to hospitals in Gaza—nine recovered from rubble and one newly killed—along with six injured individuals.

The ministry noted that many Palestinians remain missing due to the scale of destruction caused by the war.

On Saturday, Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza, a day after resistance groups handed over the remains of an Israeli captive under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Under the deal, Israel is required to return the remains of 15 Palestinians for each deceased Israeli captive.

Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed receipt of the 15 bodies.

Israel stated that the remains returned Friday night belonged to Lior Rudaeff, an Israeli man killed during the war, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The ceasefire agreement also includes the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons, in exchange for fewer than 50 captives—most of whom were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

