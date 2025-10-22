Yemen Deputy FM Accuses UN Staff of Espionage in Targeting Yemeni Officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Ras, held a meeting on Tuesday with Mohamed Al-Ghannam, Director of the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen.

The two sides discussed ongoing cooperation between the Ministry and the Envoy’s office, along with recent developments on the national level.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Abu Ras strongly rejected and condemned the UN Secretary-General’s recent statement regarding the detention of UN staff members accused of espionage.

He asserted that Yemeni authorities possess conclusive evidence implicating certain employees of the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF in acts of espionage that directly contributed to the targeting of the Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government and other ministers.

Abu Ras stressed that all international organizations operating in Yemen must strictly comply with their mandates, the Yemeni Constitution, national laws, and humanitarian principles.

He added that the government intends to review and amend foundational agreements with all organizations in a way that safeguards Yemen’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Deputy Minister also urged the UN Special Envoy to take a more active role in promoting the peace process and to pressure the coalition of aggression and its proxies to stop unilateral actions that harm Yemeni rights and worsen humanitarian suffering.

He emphasized the need for concrete steps to build trust and create a favorable environment for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace that ends the prolonged suffering of the Yemeni people.

Mohamed Al-Ghannam, for his part, reaffirmed the UN’s continued commitment to supporting peace efforts in Yemen.

