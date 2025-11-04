EU commissioner criticizes Israel for blocking Red Cross access to Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management has condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to prevent the Red Cross from accessing Palestinian prisoners, labeling it a violation of humanitarian principles.

In a statement on her X account, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib expressed concern over the restriction, emphasizing that denying access to Red Cross partners for Palestinian prisoners facing dire conditions is unacceptable.

Lahbib reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting humanitarian organizations that operate independently and impartially. This condemnation follows remarks by Israeli minister in charge of military affairs Yoav Gallant, who announced that meetings with thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have been prohibited.

Reports indicate that previously released Palestinian prisoners exhibited signs of malnutrition, torture, and severe injuries.

Currently, over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, are being held under harsh conditions characterized by hunger, torture, and lack of access to medical care, with some reportedly losing their lives due to these circumstances.

In a further escalation, the Israeli Knesset’s Internal Security Committee recently approved a draft law permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners, sending it to the Knesset for final approval. In response, Hamas condemned the legislation as indicative of the Israeli regime’s brutal and fascist nature, highlighting the ongoing plight of Palestinian detainees.

