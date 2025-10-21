France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza as ceasefire violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has condemned the Israeli regime’s renewed airstrikes on Gaza, describing them as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement reached last week in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, Barrot said, “I deplore the recent violations of the ceasefire, including Israeli strikes on Gaza following attacks on soldiers. All parties must strictly respect the commitments they made under the agreement signed last week in Sharm el-Sheikh.”

According to Mehr, he stressed that restoring calm and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza must remain the top priority for the international community.

Barrot reaffirmed Europe’s readiness to assist in stabilizing the situation, particularly by strengthening the EU Border Assistance Mission in Rafah (EUBAM Rafah).

“Europe stands ready to help secure the crossings,” he said. “I will propose that we strengthen this mission so that it can take part not only in securing the passage of people but also of goods entering Gaza in large quantities to ease the suffering of the population.”

The French foreign minister also reiterated Paris’s support for the ceasefire and reconstruction plan for Gaza, announced in late September, emphasizing that sustainable peace requires both security guarantees and humanitarian relief.

