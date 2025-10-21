Kushner: Gaza destruction resembles nuclear aftermath

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of the key architects of the recent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, offered a shocking description of the extent of the destruction left by the Israeli aggression, stating that the scene looked “as if a nuclear bomb had exploded there,” in reference to the comprehensive devastation that affected everything in the ravaged Strip.

Kushner’s remarks came more than a week after his field visit to Gaza, accompanied by US envoy Steve Witkoff, during a tour following the entry of the truce into effect.

His words sparked widespread reactions, especially since he refrained from describing what happened as genocide, despite the catastrophe’s appearance matching international law’s descriptions of that term.

Post-War Scene: Nothing Left Standing

In a televised interview, Kushner said that what he saw in Gaza was beyond imagination. “It looked as if a nuclear bomb had been detonated in that area. Everything was completely destroyed.”

He added that what affected him the most was the sight of families returning to lands where only rubble remained. “I saw people returning, so I asked ‘the army’: Where are they going? They said they are going back to where their homes were, to set up a tent over the ruins. They had nowhere else.”

Kushner indicated that the destruction was not limited to residential buildings but also affected schools, hospitals, and public facilities, warning that reconstruction would be a “huge and complex task that requires years of effort and planning.”

Widespread Controversy Over the Description of the Catastrophe

Kushner’s statements coincided with escalating international debate regarding the classification of what happened in Gaza, as international human rights organizations affirm that the scale of the destruction and the number of civilian casualties clearly point to a crime of genocide, while the US administration and some Western parties continue to avoid using the term.

