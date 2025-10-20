Gaza warns of flood risk at damaged Sheikh Radwan basin

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Municipality issued a warning on Sunday about an imminent risk of flooding at the Sheikh Radwan rainwater collection basin, as winter approaches. The alert follows extensive damage caused by Israeli military attacks during its genocidal war on the besieged enclave.

In an official statement, the municipality said that failure to drain the accumulated water inside the basin could result in serious hazards once heavy rains begin.

According to the municipality, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) inflicted severe damage on the Sheikh Radwan basin and its surrounding infrastructure during ground incursions amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The statement explained that rising water levels are primarily due to sewage leakage, caused by the destruction of Gaza’s wastewater infrastructure, including pumping stations and pipelines that transport sewage to the main treatment facility in the Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood.

It added that the drainage line connecting the basin to the sea was heavily damaged, and the pumps and power generators operating the system were largely destroyed. This has completely halted drainage operations, raising fears of further water accumulation and flooding once the rains begin.

The municipality also warned that the destruction of the basin’s protective wall poses a direct threat to children living in nearby areas.

Supported by the United States, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing 68,159 Palestinians and injuring 170,203 others, the majority of whom are women and children. Nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

Municipal authorities across Gaza are struggling to manage the crisis due to a severe shortage of heavy machinery needed to clear rubble, reopen roads, and rebuild essential infrastructure. The IOF deliberately targeted and destroyed most municipal equipment during the war, further crippling their ability to respond.

