Hamas blames Israel for death of elderly Palestinian detainee, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas resistance movement has held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the death of an elderly Palestinian detainee from the northern side of the occupied West Bank while being held by Israeli authorities.

The Gaza-based group said in a statement that the death of 63-year-old Mohammad Ghawadra, a resident of the city of Jenin, constitutes a new crime added to the occupying Israeli regime’s long record of abuses against Palestinian prisoners.

The movement added that this crime took place within a framework of intentional medical negligence, torture, and harsh treatment implemented by the Israeli prison officials as part of a deliberate strategy designed to undermine the detainee's determination and resilience.

Hamas then held Israel fully accountable for Ghawadra's death, cautioning against the severe risks associated with the persistence of such actions.

It said these policies will ultimately fail to break the resolve of the prisoners or diminish the resilience of the Palestinian nation.

The movement also called on different strata of the Palestinian society to intensify their efforts in defending the courageous prisoners, remain steadfast in their support, and stand with them until they attain complete freedom.

Hamas called on international and human rights organizations to fulfill their moral and legal obligations by addressing the ongoing violations against prisoners.

It emphasized the need to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their actions and to put an end to the inhumane practices inside the prisons.

Meanwhile, the family of Palestinian prisoner Jamal al-Hoor, 55, from the town of Surif near al-Khalil, reports that his health has significantly deteriorated after spending over 27 years in Israeli detention.

Hoor was apprehended in April 1997 and sentenced to multiple life terms, as reported by the media office of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

His family says he is being held under harsh conditions, suffers from diabetes, has experienced significant weight loss, and frequently faints due to inadequate nutrition, lack of medical care, and overall poor living conditions.

Relatives reported that Hoor has consistently been refused regular family visits since the onset of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, adding that communication with detainees has become severely restricted.

Hoor’s family said they have faced years of hardship, mentioning the passing of his mother during his time in prison. They demanded stronger action to secure the release of those imprisoned for extended periods.

Palestinian lawyers have gathered testimonies revealing that detainees face systematic torture in Israeli detention facilities. This includes harsh beatings, starvation, medical neglect, and various other inhumane forms of mistreatment.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reports that since October 2023, 81 Palestinians have lost their lives while in Israeli custody, following the launch of the Tel Aviv regime’s devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

