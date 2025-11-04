Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Rafah amid ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians, including a woman, were martyred on Monday following an Israeli airstrike and gunfire north of Rafah in southern Gaza. Several others were injured in separate incidents as Israeli forces continued demolishing homes in eastern Khan Yunis and Gaza City, violating the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources reported that two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid near the Al-Baraksat area, while a woman named Manal Abdullah Salem Al-Tarabin was shot dead in the Al-Shakoush neighborhood, also in northern Rafah.

In Gaza City, two civilians sustained injuries after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on residents in Al-Shaaf Street, located east of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers advanced near the Sheikh Zayed roundabout in northern Gaza, destroying agricultural and residential land. Other units continued demolitions in eastern Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the demolitions, describing them as “a clear and deliberate violation of the ceasefire agreement.” He called on mediators to pressure Israel to stop its repeated breaches, including killings, the blockade, aid restrictions, and the closure of the Rafah border crossing.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that ten martyrs were received by hospitals in the past 24 hours, including two killed in recent attacks and eight whose bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The ministry stated that many victims remain trapped under debris and along roads, where civil defense and ambulance teams have been unable to reach them due to ongoing Israeli shelling and restrictions.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, the ministry has documented 238 Palestinian martyrs and 600 wounded, along with 510 bodies recovered from destroyed areas.

On Monday, the ministry confirmed receiving 45 additional martyr remains handed over by Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross, raising the total number of returned bodies to 270.

/129