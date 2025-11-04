Turkish FM: Israel blocking agreed humanitarian aid to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel of failing to honor its commitments on allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying the number of aid trucks entering the besieged enclave remains far below the agreed level.

According to Mehr, speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul with his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey, Fidan said, “Israel must stop violating the ceasefire. It is also not fulfilling its obligations regarding humanitarian aid delivery. Around 600 trucks and 50 fuel tankers should be entering Gaza daily, but in reality, we do not see such numbers.”

The top Turkish diplomat stressed that the international community must keep up the pressure on Israel, pointing out that “since the announcement of the ceasefire, around 250 Gaza residents have been killed” by Israeli forces.

Indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas—mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey—resumed on October 6. Three days later, the two sides signed the first phase of a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which took effect on October 10.

