Iran, Turkey call for united Islamic front in support of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Turkey’s proactive leadership as the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its unwavering support for the Palestinian people during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the extraordinary OIC foreign ministers’ session in Jeddah on Monday.

According to Mehr, Araghchi emphasized the need to strengthen the collective capacities of the Islamic world to confront the expansionist policies of the Israeli regime and to defend the Palestinian cause more effectively.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, reaffirming their commitment to strategic and sustained cooperation.

They stressed the importance of expanding collaboration in key sectors such as trade, energy, transportation, border security, and regional exchanges. Both sides highlighted the convening of the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Relations as a practical step toward deepening ties.

Araghchi and Fidan concluded by underscoring the importance of continued consultations and closer regional and international cooperation based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

