Iran, Iraq urge unified Islamic action to end Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, have stressed the need for practical steps by Islamic and Arab countries to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary session in Jeddah on Monday, both ministers strongly condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime in depriving the oppressed people of Gaza of access to basic necessities, particularly food, water, and medicine.

They underlined the urgency of breaking the blockade, delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population, halting the ongoing genocide, and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across political and economic fields.

They emphasized the importance of fully implementing bilateral agreements, particularly the security memorandum of understanding and the completion of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project.

Araghchi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their warm hospitality toward Arbaeen pilgrims, calling the annual gathering a symbol of solidarity and the strength of Shias worldwide.

The foreign minister arrived in Jeddah on Sunday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the OIC’s emergency meeting.

The gathering aims to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, coordinate immediate relief efforts, and examine the legal and political implications of Israel’s attempts to establish a permanent occupation of the territory.

