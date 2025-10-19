HRW urges EU to sustain pressure on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the European Union to maintain pressure on Israel to end human rights violations, adding that this policy must continue regardless of the current ceasefire situation in the Gaza Strip.

The rights group said Israeli diplomats, including and Israel’s new ambassador to the EU, have been pushing for the European Commission to amend or withdraw its proposals to sanction “extremist” Israeli ministers and suspend the EU-Israel trade deal.

This comes as European Union leaders and foreign ministers prepare for meetings to discuss the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

HRW warned that any move by Brussels to cave to that pressure would be yet another blow to the EU’s credibility and to hopes for human rights and justice.

The organization also pointed out that several EU governments have taken unilateral action in response to Israel’s escalating atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank.

