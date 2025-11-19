Germany records 930 Islamophobic crimes in nine months, far-right blamed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Germany recorded 930 Islamophobic offenses between January and September this year, according to official figures.

The data was released in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Left Party on anti-Muslim hate crimes.

The government said 469 cases were reported to the Federal Criminal Police Office in the first quarter, 316 in the second, and 145 in the third, according to Anadolu Agency.

Authorities identified 283 suspects in the first quarter, 172 in the second, and 85 in the third. Five individuals were taken into custody, but no arrest warrants were issued.

Between January and September, 31 mosque attacks were documented. Thirty-seven people were injured in these incidents, one of them seriously.

The government noted that Islamophobic crimes included public incitement, insults, threats, use of banned symbols, property damage, and bodily harm.

Officials added that most of these acts were carried out by far-right extremists.

Germany is home to Western Europe’s second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its 85 million residents.

In recent years, anti-Muslim racism and violence have risen, fueled by far-right political movements and parties, including the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD).

