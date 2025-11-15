Israel pressures Germany to lift arms export ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation regime has stepped up its campaign to persuade the German government to roll back the restrictions Berlin placed on arms exports. Israeli officials argue that the ongoing limitations severely undermine their military capabilities and must be reversed as soon as possible.

In an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa), Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, claimed that the recent ceasefire offers an “appropriate opportunity” for Germany to reconsider its position on weapons deliveries. According to him, Israel requires continued access to military equipment in order to maintain its ability to “defend itself.”

According to Yemen Press, Prosor went further, insisting that the current confrontation should not be viewed solely as a regional dispute. He framed the conflict as part of a wider struggle in which so-called “democratic nations” stand against what he labeled “jihadist groups,” accusing them of seeking to spread terror and instability.

