Hundreds rally in Berlin against Gaza genocide, demand end to German arms exports

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people demonstrated in the German capital on Saturday evening in solidarity with Palestine, condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza and calling for an end to German arms exports to “Israel”.

Protesters gathered in front of the Neukölln Town Hall to denounce the genocide in Gaza and to express their support for the Palestinian people.

They then marched through Hermannplatz Square toward the Kreuzberg district.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and signs reading “Stop the genocide” and “No weapons for Israel,” while chanting slogans critical of Israel’s actions.

