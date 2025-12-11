Conference examines role of mosques in shaping Islamic identity in Germany

AhlulBayt News Agency: A conference was held in the German city of Böblingen to discuss the role of mosques in shaping the identity of Muslim minorities in the country.

“Our Mosque; The Heritage We Build Today,” was the title of the event, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.

The conference was organized by the Albanian Islamic Center in Sindelfingen and Böblingen and was attended by prominent religious figures from Kosovo and several neighboring countries, as well as members of other immigrant communities.

It focused on the importance of the mosque in the life of Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries, and speakers emphasized the role of mosques as a space for worship, education, and social interaction, and as an institution that guides future generations towards preserving Islamic identity and strengthening religious affiliation.

The speakers emphasized that the role of mosques in organizing religious and educational life and strengthening cohesion in Muslim communities is very important.

Sheikh Akram Semnitsa, Head of the Minority Communities Section of the Islamic Society of Kosovo, delivered a speech emphasizing the religious and social value of building mosques in Europe.

“Those who participate in building places of worship are building a strong fortress of identity and faith in this world and creating a lasting legacy for themselves in the hereafter,” he stated.

The conference included the honoring of several benefactors who have participated in the purchase and furnishing of the Böblingen Mosque.

The mosque’s rector, Armid Nureddin, and Abdullah Bahtiri, the mosque’s imam, received certificates of appreciation.

Haji Orim Hoxhaj was also given special recognition for his continuous service to the mosque.

The participants emphasized that the Albanian community in Böblingen and the surrounding area has once again proven its commitment to supporting its religious institutions and has shown its dedication to helping build mosques, which are an essential pillar for preserving Islamic identity and strengthening their presence in Europe.

.....................

