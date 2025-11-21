Foreign Ministry: IAEA BoG resolution on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is Illegal

consequences of their actions. In such circumstances, the action of these four actors in making demands from Iran in the Board of Governors is nothing but a malicious distortion of the facts, it added.

By ignoring Iran’s responsible and good-faith performance, the three European countries and the US have disrupted the positive path created between Iran and the Agency, forcing Iran to announce the termination of the September 9 Understanding, said the statement.

According to the statement, Iran, in its interactions with the Agency, had signed an agreement with the Agency on September 9 and, based on that, had resumed the process of cooperation with the Agency by facilitating inspections of some nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Republic, while reiterating its principled stance of rejecting nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD), draws the attention of the IAEA BoG and the Director General himself to the greatest existing threat to global peace and security, namely the genocidal Zionist regime, the statement said, adding that it reminds them that this regime is the sole possessor of WMDs and the only obstacle to the realization of a WMD-free Middle East.

The insistence of the US and the three European countries on ignoring this grave danger and instead making pretexts about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program has turned these four countries into accomplices of the genocidal Israeli regime in the occupied Palestine, Lebanon, and other countries of the region, it noted.

It is a self-evident logical and legal principle that, the statement said, membership in any treaty, including the NPT, and the acceptance of its obligations, necessitate the enjoyment of the rights and benefits envisaged within it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while appreciating the countries that did not support this resolution by casting negative votes or abstentions, and expressing regret over the irresponsible and bullying behavior of the sponsors of the resolution, emphasizes that it will spare no effort in safeguarding the rights and interests of the Iranian nation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, it further noted.