Israeli Forces Order Land Seizure for Military Road in Tubas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) issued new military orders overnight to seize Palestinian-owned land in the Tubas area and the northern Jordan Valley, claiming the land is required for the construction of a military road.

According to local sources, confiscation notices were delivered targeting both privately owned “Tabu” lands and state-designated lands. These stretch from the Ain Shibli area through the Al-Baqi’a plain southeast of Tubas, the Ainun area near the Tubas plain, and the Yerza area east of Tubas, reaching the eastern side of Tayasir village.

The planned military road, sources said, would extend from Ain Shibli to the Tayasir military checkpoint, with a length of more than 40 kilometers. Residents fear the project will further fragment Palestinian land and tighten Israel’s military control over movement in the region.

At the eastern entrance to Ain Shibli, IOF machinery has continued large-scale earthworks aimed at relocating the Hamra checkpoint. This checkpoint lies along the main road linking Nablus, Tubas, and Jericho, and its relocation would bring it closer to the village. The checkpoint is situated at a strategic crossroads connecting major West Bank cities to the Jordan Valley, serving as a vital passageway for thousands of Palestinian workers.

The region has witnessed a rapid surge in settlement expansion, particularly in the Jordan Valley, including Ain Shibli village. Settlers frequently conduct night-time construction, land seizures, and expansion activities under the protection of the IOF.

