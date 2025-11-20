Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Massacre in Ain al-Hilweh Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah strongly condemned the horrific massacre carried out on Tuesday night by the Zionist enemy in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon, which resulted in the martyrdom of thirteen people and injuries to many others among Palestinian civilians, including children. The group said this brutal attack adds to Israel’s long record of crimes and extermination against Palestinians, Lebanese, and other peoples of the region.

In its statement, Hezbollah stressed that this bloody crime and aggression represent an assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and UN Resolution 1701. The group accused the United States of complicity, saying Washington supports and even plans such crimes against Lebanon and Palestine.

Hezbollah emphasized that Lebanon’s state institutions must understand that any leniency or weakness toward the enemy will only embolden it further, and that inadequate responses will inevitably lead to more attacks and massacres.

The statement added that national duty requires a firm and unified stance to confront the enemy’s crimes, deter its aggression by all available means, and preserve Lebanon’s sources of strength, which are the only guarantee to protect its sovereignty and security.

Hezbollah concluded by extending condolences to the families of the martyrs, the residents of Ain al-Hilweh camp, and the Palestinian people, while praying for mercy upon the martyrs and a swift recovery for the wounded.

