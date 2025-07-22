  1. Home
Two Israelis detained in Belgium over Gaza war crimes

22 July 2025 - 09:53
News ID: 1710403
Source: Palestine Media
Two Israeli soldiers were briefly detained for questioning by Belgian police over war crimes claims filed by a human rights group.

The soldiers, who were on holiday, were detained after rights group Hind Rajab Foundation told Belgian authorities they may be responsible for “grave international crimes, including war crimes and genocide” in Gaza.

The federal prosecutor’s office in the country said it had “asked the police to locate the two people named in the complaint and to interview them” as they attended the Tomorrowland festival in the country, but it did not elaborate further.

