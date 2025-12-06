Photos: Al-Mustafa Foundation Delivers Relief Aid to Flood Victims in Southern Thailand

The Al-Mustafa International University's Thailand branch distributed relief packages to flood victims across the southern of the country, including including Imam Baqir Husayniyah, Ansar al-Thaqalayn Husayniyah, Hat Yai Nai community, Ban Khuan, and Ku Tao, as well as affected areas in Thepha and Na Thawi districts, Trang Province, through Nuruddin Mosque in Palian District and Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba Husayniyah in Thap Thiang town. The initiative aimed not only to provide essential supplies but also to spread hope, compassion, and unity among the Muslim community.