Belgium condemns execution of two unarmed Palestinians in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Belgium strongly condemned the execution of two unarmed Palestinian young men by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, as well as the escalating attacks by settlers who are seizing Palestinian land in the West Bank.

This came in a tweet by Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, via her official account on the American platform "X" on Friday.

Lahbib said that Israeli settler violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank has reached its highest level in at least 20 years.

She added, "I strongly condemn this. I am determined to ensure the implementation of measures decided by the Belgian government."

Lahbib also condemned the execution of two unarmed Palestinians by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

She stated: "As Israel launches a new large-scale assault in the north, I am shocked by the scenes showing Israeli soldiers cold-bloodedly shooting two civilians who had surrendered. This violence must be stopped, investigated, and addressed with strict measures. Such acts violate international law."

She further stated that these actions "undermine the implementation of the 20-point plan for Gaza and seriously threaten the two-state solution."

On Thursday, Israeli forces executed the two young men, Montaser Allah Mahmoud Qasim Abdullah (26 years old) and Yusuf Ali Yusuf Assasah (37 years old), in the Abu Zuhair area of Jenin city, and held their bodies, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A video shared by activists on social media showed the two unarmed young men surrendering before being ordered by soldiers to turn around and then immediately killed, with the area being destroyed by a bulldozer on top of their bodies.

This crime is part of the Israeli assault that began Wednesday in the Jenin and Tubas governorates in the northern occupied West Bank.

