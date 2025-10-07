Hind Rajab Foundation Pushes for Accountability in Gaza Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has submitted an appeal against Spain’s decision to reject a criminal complaint targeting an Israeli soldier accused of genocide and war crimes in Gaza.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the foundation named the accused as Tameer (Tamer) Mulla, a former sergeant in the Israeli military’s 101st Paratrooper Battalion.

The original complaint, filed in Barcelona, accused Mulla of committing lethal acts during Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has been described by the group as genocidal.

The HRF supported its case with extensive photo and video documentation, including content allegedly published by Mulla himself.

Represented by attorney David Aranda Checa and procuradora Isabel Afonso Rodríguez, the foundation argues that the dismissal violates international law, Spain’s Constitution, and the fundamental right to judicial access.

Spain, being a signatory to the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions, is legally bound to prosecute or extradite individuals accused of serious international crimes, the group emphasized.

With Mulla reportedly residing in Barcelona, HRF insists that Spanish courts have universal jurisdiction to pursue legal action.

The foundation highlighted that domestic courts must act when the ICC focuses only on high-ranking officials, leaving lower-level perpetrators to be held accountable nationally.

Established last year, the HRF aims to challenge Israeli impunity by legally pursuing those responsible for war crimes and human rights abuses in Palestine, especially in Gaza.

The foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces along with six family members and two paramedics who tried to save her.

These victims are among more than 67,100 Palestinians—primarily women and children—who have died in the conflict.

In October 2024, HRF filed a complaint with the ICC seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and all 749 members of the Combat Engineering Battalion for alleged war crimes.

HRF’s lawyer Haroon Raza stated that the foundation aims to ensure that all individuals involved in war crimes or genocide in Gaza are prosecuted and imprisoned.

By March 2025, HRF had submitted the names of 1,000 Israeli soldiers to the ICC and launched legal proceedings in countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Germany, Nepal, the Netherlands, Romania, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the UK.

On May 3, HRF revealed that it had identified Lieutenant Colonel Beni Aharon of the 401st Armored Brigade as the commander responsible for Hind Rajab’s death and filed a war crimes complaint against him at the ICC.

In a separate case initiated by South Africa, the ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

/129