Buenos Aires rally marks Al-Aqsa Flood anniversary in support of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators staged a rally in the streets of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, to participate in support of the Palestinian people, marking the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

In the rally, the participants carried Palestinian and Argentine flags, chanting slogans demanding an end to Israeli military operations and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

They called for the international community to exert greater pressure to end the humanitarian suffering.

The rally featured symbolic displays by the demonstrators, who carried dolls wrapped in white cloths and blew horns and smoke colored in the colors of the Palestinian flag, a symbol of the continuing civilian casualties in Gaza.

Police personnel also monitored the protest march to secure it, while the participants expressed their solidarity with Palestinian civilians who lost their homes or were displaced as a result of Israeli military operations.

.....................

End/ 257