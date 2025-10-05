Photos: 'Who is Hussain' volunteers in Argentina attend Lujan Pilgrimage and serve Catholic pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Every year in October thousands of people gather over the Lujan Pilgrimage, the biggest catholic event in Argentina, celebrated in Luján district, 70 kms from Buenos Aires city, Argentina. This big catholic event takes place once a year to commemorate the first apparition of Virgin Mary, registered in 1910. This year it’s the 51th anniversary and despite being a catholic date, not every pilgrim is. It’s an open event for everyone who wants to do it. Even if they want to use it to challenge themselves. It’s mostly performed on foot, but others prefer cycling, skating or running. It’s a long distance to go. Like from CDMX to Toluca or from Los Angeles to Newport Beach. It is about 70 Kilometers.



On another note, there are people that go specifically to help the pilgrims as assistance staff or similar. This year, the event takes place on 4, 5 and 6 of October. It starts the 4th at 6 PM and it ends the 6th at 8 AM. In this Catholics event, 'Who is Hussain' volunteers alongside with Argentinian Islamic Action group take part firstly to serve pilgrims secondly to introduce Imam Hussain (A.S.). /129